Robert Katanski, 70

Robert “Bob” Katanski, 79, passed away peacefully with family by his side on December 8, 2022. Bob was born in Wyandotte, Michigan on August 21, 1943. He graduated from Taylor Center High School, Class of 1961. Bob retired from Motor City Electric, Detroit where he was the Electrical Warehouse Manager and a member of the UAW Local #324. He was one of the hardest working men and was always looked up to by his crew and co-workers. Bob was a resident of Oxford for 50 years.

Bob was the most kind and caring man; he loved unconditionally and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He had a smile that lit up a room and a personality larger than life. Bob especially loved traveling with his wife Linda of 45 years, and their two Shih-Tzu’s Kasey and Bailey. His family was everything to him, he spent as much time as he could visiting, camping, hosting family parties and so much more. He enjoyed working with his hands, always fixing or remodeling something, there was nothing he couldn’t do. Other hobbies over the years were bowling, fishing, hunting, working on cars and hydroplane boats.

Bob is survived his wife Linda; children Roberta (Fiancé Ricky) Turner, Kay (Steve) Fletcher, Kevin (Kim) Hale, Steven (April) Seybert, and Cindy (Bernard) Graham; grandchildren Jacob (Jordan), Phillip, Eric (Allison), Britney (Zach), Devin, Darcie, Sydney, Hunter, Nicki, Kaidden, and Kayelee; great-grandchildren Avery and Benjamin; brother-in-law of James (Linda) Ison, Ina (Bill) Robinson, Robert (Marsha) Ison, and Mary King. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Bob will always be remembered for his kind and caring heart and will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. Memorial services are Tuesday, December 27, 11, a.m. at Lakepoint Community Church, 1550 W. Drahner Rd., Oxford. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. until time of service. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel, Orion.