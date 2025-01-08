Robert L. Garvey, 66

Robert L. Garvey of Lake Orion left us suddenly on Dec. 23, 2024. He was 66 years old. Robert is the loving son of Lawrence Garvey Jr. and the late Barbara Garvey; and loving brother of Colleen (Hans) Gudding, Michael (Sandi) Garvey, Kathleen Haney and Sharon (Joseph) Daldine. He is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews, 13 great nieces and nephews and by his longtime partner Dina Hall. Rob/Bob loved nature and enjoyed being outdoors. He had a very kind heart and would do anything for those he loved. He was a hard working contractor and had many loyal clients. He will be greatly missed by all. Funeral services were held on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Online reflections may be shared at sparksgriffin.com.