Robert Owen Houghtaling, of Lapeer, died Sunday June 30, 2019. He was 87.

He was born January 24, 1932 in Detroit to parents Frederick and Emma (Rupprecht) Houghtaling.

Mr. Houghtaling retired from General Motors after many years, working his way to a welding specialist. He truly loved hunting, so much so, he was even involved with teaching fire arms safety. Robert was also an active leader in the Boy Scouts; he really enjoyed working with children. As an active member of Our Shephard Lutheran Church, Oxford; Robert helped with Sunday school, choir, bells and helping with M.O.P.S.

Mr. Houghtaling is survived by his sisters: Barbara Case of Linden; Martha Haller of Lapeer as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister: Noreen Anderson and his parents.

The family has entrusted Muir Brothers Funeral Home, Lapeer with cremation. A memorial service -will be scheduled- for July 9, 2019 (time to be announced) at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lapeer. His cremated remains will eventually be interred at Ridgelawn Memorial Cemetery, Oxford.

