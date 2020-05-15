Robert Prunty, 79

Robert “Bob” William Prunty died on May 3, 2020 in Oxford. He was 79-years-old.

Mr. Prunty was born June 3, 1940 in Fairfield, Iowa. Preceded in death by his loving wife Louise Z. Prunty (McMurrain), his daughter Lisa Ann Prunty, his parents Robert J. Prunty and Francis Prunty (Black) as well as several siblings. Bob is survived by sons William Prunty of Montana, Brian Prunty of Florida, and a daughter Theresa Villiger of Tucson, AZ., as well as his granddaughters — Jamie Henke, Mindy Kagel, Rebecca Parks, and Amber Wilder. Also his grandsons Brian Prunty Jr, Nathaniel Prunty and Seth Prunty. Multitude of great grandchildren, including Wyatt, Sawyer, Dane and Tenley. He also leaves behind his last remaining sibling Verne.

Bob was a (retired) Teamster OTR Truck Driver, which extended in to his retirement through his love of traveling in an RV, enjoying races and a great game of Euchre. Find Eternal Peace and Love.