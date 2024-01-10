Roger K. Duddles, 89

Roger K. Duddles; of Lake Orion; passed away January 1, 2024, peacefully at the age of 89. Roger is the husband of the late Marsha Duddles; loving father of Kimberly (Gary) Wheeler, Karen (Tom) Bell, David (Michelle) Duddles, and Michael (Colleen) Duddles; adoring grandfather of Amanda, Jacob, and Brittany; and dear brother of Charles (Judy) Duddles and the late Thomas Duddles. Roger retired from National Cash Register (NCR) after 30 years and spent many winters in Tampa, Florida. He was the proud owner, along with his wife Marsha, of the Baldwin Café. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching the wildlife on his property and spent many hours restoring a 1944 Willys Jeep. The family will welcome friends for visitation on Monday, January 15, 2024 from 10-11:30am, with Funeral Mass beginning at 11:30 at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Roger will be laid to rest at Eastlawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Independence Village of Oxford. www.sparksgriffin.com