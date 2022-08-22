Roger Miller, 73

Former Oxford resident Roger Miller passed on July 26, 2022 after a long struggle with atherosclerosis. A gifted Oxford High School athlete, he competed in professional baseball, collegiate football and semi-pro basketball.

In an October 1967 Oxford Leader article, it was reported, “He’s (Roger is) now the property of the

Cleveland Indians. This week Roger Miller signed a bonus-incentive contract to pitch baseball for the American League’s Cleveland franchise. The amount was reported about $9,000. Now attending Oakland Commutiny College, Roger will report to the Cleveland spring training headquarters in Tucson, Arizona when school is out in April. His contract says that after spring training he will play for the Indian farm club of Reno, Nevada in the California league. Reno is a class A team.

Roger, a 1967 graduate of Oxford High School, was a star basketball player for the Wildcats and played

regularly on the varsity football team as an end. He played basketball 4 years for Oxford High and 3 years in football. He also played varsity baseball 3 years, but scouts were drawn to him through his summer play. At the age of 13, he played on the state championship F team in Rochester. That year he hit around .750.”

He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Miller, of Glaspie Road, Oxford.

Roger enjoyed his adult life in the Napa Valley of California and leaves behind two sons, Nathan and Brady. He is also survived by siblings Nancy Moshier of Arizona and John Miller of Washington state

Sibling who have preceded Roger were Richard Miller, Charles Miller and Rebecca Harriman.