Rose Paddubny, 91

On March 19, 2020, Rose (Forbis) Paddubny passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 91. Born and raised in Bernie, Missouri and a longtime resident of Oxford, Michigan, Rose was a well-loved member of the community. Rose married Hank Paddubny on September 6, 1947 and had three children, Jerry, Karen and Terry. Rose enjoyed baking and making delicious pies for every occasion. She was famous for her hickory nut pies and pie crust! She loved to sing and listen to bluegrass country music! Rose always provided support and love for her family. She was a devoted member of the Thomas United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.



Rose was predeceased by her husband, Hank Paddubny, sister, Neona Forbis, brother, Dawsey Forbis, granddaughter Amber Paddubny and survived by her 3 children, Jerry Paddubny (Connie), Karen Crisman and Terry Paddubny, 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Due to the current circumstances, there will be no visitation and a funeral held for only immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford. To leave an online condolence please visit www.LynchandSonsOxford.com