ROWE to create proposal and bid packet for three village projects

Includes Burdick Street crosswalks, sidewalk improvement

By Joseph Goral

OXFORD — Oxford’s DDA Board of Directors unanimously voted for ROWE Professional Services Company to create a proposal and bid packet for three village projects to start the process of engineering costs during a DDA meeting on Dec. 16.

DDA Board Member Ashley Ross made the motion, which stated costs will be no higher than $47,000. Board Chair Pete Scholz attended the meeting virtually to answer any questions that came up, but did not cast any votes.

The combined total cost for each project, representing both the engineering and construction costs, totals $206,000.

Crosswalks

According to DDA documents, project one is for two cross walks to be created – one at the west leg of the West Burdick Street and Hudson Street intersection and the second at the pedestrian alley adjacent to 10 E. Burdick St.

These crosswalks would include sidewalk ramps and pavement markings, plus Americans-with-Disabilities-Act-compliant ramps. The ADA-compliant ramps would have modifications to the curb and gutter, while the pavement markings would include continental-style crosswalks made of cold plastic pavement overlays, according to DDA documents.

Project one’s construction cost is estimated at $37,000 and its engineering cost is estimated at $12,000 for a total of $49,000.

The crosswalks will be paid partially with Oakland County’s ARPA fund which is used for place-making in downtown communities. The board of directors unanimously approved receiving ARPA funding from Oakland County during their meeting on Aug. 19.

While the funding is for more than just the crosswalks, Village Manager Joe Madore said the DDA will need to match 60% of the total $335,000.

Streetscape

Project two is listed as an enhancement to project one, improving existing sidewalks on both sides of Burdick Street, between Hudson Street and M-24 on the west side and between M-24 and the two parking lot entrances east of M-24.

For this project, existing brick paver strips would be removed and replaced with colored stamped concrete to match the products installed in 2023. Remaining sidewalks between the colored concrete and adjacent buildings would be replaced as needed to address damaged sidewalks, or to remove tree wells. No trees would be replaced, according to DDA documents.

Project two’s construction cost is estimated at $105,000 and its engineering cost is estimated at $30,000 for a total of $135,000.

Burdick Street and

Mill Street Handicap Ramps

Project three would remove and replace existing sidewalk ramps on the north side of the Burdick Street and Mill Street intersection to meet ADA compliance.

Project three’s construction cost is estimated to be $17,000 and its engineering cost is estimated to be $5,000 for a total of $22,000.

To get ahead of the project, Madore said the design work needs to be approved, estimates need to be out in January or February, bids need to be approved in the spring and the work would be completed in the summer.

Part of the grant was also for redoing the wood art work and millwork on Oxford’s gazebo, Madore said.

