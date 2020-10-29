Royalty Crowned

While there wasn’t a parade. While there wasn’t a packed-with-fans Wildcat Stadium. While the home team didn’t win, there was still pomp and circumstance in Oxford last Friday night.

And, why not? It was Homecoming 2020.

Last week, Oxford High School students voted to fill out the 2020 Homecoming Court. The court included:

Freshmen: Holden Jones and Ella Boyd

Sophomores: Preston Mueller and Olivia Dare

Juniors: Tony Hatzigeorgiou, Ryan Peruski, Abigail Parisot and Skylar Beall

Seniors: Brendan Moore, Trent Brown, Ty Myre, David Michael, Emma Jaboro, Jordan Hung, Olivia Thaler and Mikayla Corrion.

During half time ceremonies on Friday night royalty was crowned. The King and Queen are Trent Brown and Jordan Hung.

For the Homecoming game, Oxford fell to the Southfield A&T Warriors, 21-0.