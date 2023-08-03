Ruby Allen, 81

Ruby Elaine Adams, age 81, died July 25, 2023.

Ruby was born in Royal Oak, on September 26, 1941 to Elberta Rebecca Puterbaugh and Emmett Earl Puterbaugh. Ruby loved and excelled at sports–especially baseball. She was better than most of the boys her age. She attended Glen Oaks Alliance Church in Troy where she made her life-long commitment to Christ. She was very intelligent and graduated two years early from Temple Academy in Troy. On December 23, 1959, Ruby married a childhood friend, Daniel Edward Adams. Together they had three daughters and were married almost 50 years (until Dan’s passing). She was a loving, devoted wife and mother, who cherished her family and friends.

Throughout the years, Ruby was very active in her church and volunteering at Beaumont Hospital. She had a beautiful alto voice. She sang in a quartet and in church and community choirs. Bowling leagues for both women and couples (with Dan) were weekly commitments in which she shined. She also enjoyed quilting and had a creative eye for design.

Ruby is survived by her two daughters Rebecca (Thomas) Rayner and Cindy Powlison; son-in-law Paul Decker; sister Hazel (Michael) Proctor; grandchildren Melissa (Falcon) Storm; Daniel (Hannah) Rayner; Ron Rayner; Sara Foster; Jamie (Todd) Swanker; Christine (Joel) Whitfield; Marilyn (D.R.) Coffer; Peter Runevitch; Paul (Samantha) Powlison; Joshua Powlison and 12 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Daniel Adams; daughter Diana Decker; son-in-law Darryl Powlison; brother Harold Puterbaugh; and sisters Lily Neff, Fern Brewster and Ruth Ratcliffe.

A memorial service was at LakePoint Community Church, 1550 W. Drahner Road, Oxford, on August 7. Arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford.