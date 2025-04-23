Ruby Hall, 92

Ruby Jean Hall of Lakeville passed away on April 17, 2025. She was 92 years old. Ruby is the beloved wife of the late Wesley “Larry” Hall, with whom she spent 58 years of marriage. She leaves behind her loving daughters, Theresa (Mark) Celusta and Corrine Hall; her loving “son” Mark Celusta; and dear grand dog Belle. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Myrtle Vandawalker; and her brothers, Bill and George Vandawalker. Ruby will always be remembered for her amazing homemade cookies. She made beautiful handmade cards, which were mailed to her family and friends for all occasions, and she took great pride in taking care of her family in any way. Ruby also enjoyed gardening and watching her beautiful flowers grow, as well as feeding the many wild animals and birds around the house. Private family services will take place at a later date.