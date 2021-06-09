Run away found in Addison

On the evening of June 1, Oakland County Sheriff deputies, members of both the Addison and Oakland township fire departments, all responded to Hosner Road in search of a missing 14-year-old who had run away after having an argument with his parents.

According to deputy reports, the child’s parents said the boy and his mother had a verbal altercation. He left the home only in his underwear and had been missing for approximately five hours. Parents and neighbors had done an extensive search for him including the use of ATV’s and when he could not be located they called Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The child was last seen on a walking path near Hosner Road.

Road Patrol Deputies attempted to locate the child but were not successful. Deputies on scene requested the assistance of the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team who arrived on the scene and began to search for the missing child. A K9 Unit and the Aviation Unit also arrived to assist with the search.

At approximately 1:30 the next morning, deputies located the child in a heavily wooded area to the north of the home. The child was examined by Addison Township Fire Department paramedics and was returned to his parents safely.