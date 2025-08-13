Runners log 42 miles to raise funds for 42 Strong

Jaclyn Eldridge (left) and Leigh Ann Knaus (right) led the 42 For 42 Run fundraiser – running 42 miles – on Sunday to raise money and awareness for 42 Strong – The Tate Myre Foundation. Knaus and Eldridge were joined by members of 42 Strong and the community on their many loops through Oxford, with drivers honking and yelling support while they ran through downtown. Photo by Jim Newell

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. – Oxford runners Leigh Ann Knaus and Jaclyn Eldridge invested more than a little sweat equity as a they led a pack of runners and bikers on a 42-mile trek through Oxford on Sunday.

Eldridge and Knaus and a host of volunteers held the 42 For 42 Run, running 42 miles to raise funds and awareness for 42 Strong – The Tate Myre Foundation, a nonprofit peer-to-peer mentorship program started by Buck Myre and his family in memory of their late son, Tate.

The mission of 42 Strong is to create a better future by helping students develop a greater sense of purpose, community and resilience.

And while the goal is to raise funds and awareness for the foundation’s mentor/mentee program, organizers also hope the event “unites a community for mentorship.”

“Jaclyn and I just like to push ourselves to see what our limits are and we just felt it was a great opportunity to pull the community together and ask them to come out and join us for a great cause,” said Knaus, who had been a team leader with 42 Strong for two years.

All proceeds from the event go directly to the 42 Strong Mentor/Mentee Activity Fund.

“The kids are amazing. It’s a really important organization and they’ve done a lot of great things in the community to build us up and bring us back together. With the Myre family and everything they’ve gone through, we’re just really happy to be part of it and show them as much support as we can.”

Knaus, Eldridge and Don Reid began their trek at 3 a.m. on Sunday. Both Knaus and Eldridge have run the Boston Marathon, and Reid rode his bike the 42-mile distance. They were joined by other members of 42 Strong and the community on a variety of loops through Oxford, beginning and ending at McLaren Oxford Parking Lot on Lapeer Road.

Eldridge and Knaus said the support for the run was amazing and were glad that people joined in, even for shorter distances.

“Throughout the day at least 50 people, but everybody has been coming in little packs,” Eldridge said.

In addition to the peer-to-peer mentorship that is the hallmark of 42 Strong, students also volunteer at community programs and events and raise money and food for other nonprofit programs such as the Free Meals program in Oxford.

“42 Strong, a mentorship initiative founded in memory of Tate Myre, has quietly transformed lives in Oxford and beyond. Rooted in the values of Trust, Love, and Build, it matches mentors and mentees in purposeful relationships that empower, uplift, and enrich,” said Joel McCormick, Treasurer & Operations Director of 42 Strong. “What makes the event powerful isn’t just the mileage—it’s the message: that change happens through action, and hope is built collaboratively.”

For more information, or to donate, visit 42strongtate.org.