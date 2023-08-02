Safety on the Polly Ann Trail

By Don Rush

Last week, Oxford Village Police Chief Micheal Solwold and a crew from Oxford Community TV (OCTV) taped a Public Safety Announcement (PSA) about safety and what is and is not allowed on the trail.

“This has been an issue for years,” Solwold said. “It seems most perceive that pedestrians always have the right of way. Pedestrians do have the right of way if they are in a roadway and crossing the street at a marked crossing.”

But, he added, pedestrians and bicyclists have to use common sense, too.

“On the Polly Ann Trail crossing pedestrians are pushing the button and stepping into traffic. I witnessed a biker slap the button and cross all in one motion and a car had to slam on their brakes. After speaking to the bicyclist, he stated that he had the right of way. My comment to him was that we can’t just throw ourselves out in the road and expect people to stop on a dime. Pedestrians and bicyclists have responsibilities as well. Remember as kids we were taught to look both ways before crossing. The yellow flashing lights are a cautionary yield warning that a pedestrian is going to attempt to cross and use caution. Vehicles do not have to stop unless a person has stepped out into the road.”

He also talked about motorized vehicles on the trail. According to Solwold and confirmed by Polly Ann Trail Manager Linda Moran, there have been a number of incidents with motorized vehicles on the trail.

“Motorized vehicles of any kind are prohibited on the Polly Ann Trail and sidewalks,” Sowold warned. “If you are caught on the trail in a vehicle it shall be subject to a possible impound and or a fine. This goes for mini-bikes, scooters, or golf carts on roadways as well. There are certain rules to these motorized vehicles which require licensing and lack safety features.

“For drivers who may have their driver’s licenses suspended, this does not get you off the hook of needing a license to drive a motorized vehicle of any kind. It is simply too dangerous to have any of these motorized vehicles on the trail or a roadway because all it takes is a regular car to hit you and there is no protection for you upon impact. Keep them on your own property or take them to designated areas.”