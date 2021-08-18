Safety path closure

A portion of the Oxford Township safety path along N. Oxford Rd. by the vacant land south of the high school is closed until Labor Day (Sept. 6). About 800 feet of the asphalt path is closed to pedestrians from the top of the hill to the North Oxford Stor-N-Lock property. The path will be replaced by Oxford Community Schools as part of the land rebalancing work on the district’s vacant 13.6 acre property south of the high school.

— James Hanlon