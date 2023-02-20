Sally Walters, 89

Sally Walter, 89

Oxford resident Sally Ann (Perry) Walter pass away recently. She was 89.

Sally was born in Lake Orion on July 7, 1933. She married the love of her life, Jim, on September 5, 1953, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion. They were married for 69 years. Sally graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1951 and had many lifelong friends from her school days. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Sarah Perry; brothers George and Jack Perry; and her sisters Mildred Laser and Mary Miller; and her loving sons-in-law, Tim Dudley and Jimmie Robinson. She is survived by her husband Jim; daughters Angie Dewey, Shelley Allen, Carole Dudley, Debbie Robinson; sons Jeff and Steve Walter; sons-in-law, Tom Dewey and Matt Allen; and daughters-in-law Linda Walter and Jane Walter who she considered her own children. Sally had a huge family who she loved including 22 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren, one of which was born one hour after Sally took her last breath, and one great-great, grandchild.

She had legendary annual get-togethers at Halloween and Christmas Eve where her house would be filled to the seams with her family and nothing made her happier. Sally felt the most important lesson she taught her family was the Golden Rule and she measured their success by how kind they were to others. She worked for years at the Lake Orion Review. She had many interests, she walked on the Pontiac Street Football track for decades with family and friends, she loved gardening and basket weaving, she loved her trips to Florida and the time she lived on the lake. She looked forward to her cousin lunches and rarely missed a sports or school activity of her family. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Mass is on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion. The family will welcome friends for visitation on Monday, February 20, from 4-7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion.