Saving Business, Saving Lives: Hockey manufacturer switches to medical gowns, receives county grant

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

An Oxford-based manufacturer of ice hockey equipment was awarded a “Saving Business, Saving Lives” grant to make desperately needed personal protective equipment used in the fight against the coronavirus.

Vaughn Custom Sports, owned by Michael and Arlene Vaughn, normally manufactures protective hockey equipment such as catch gloves, blockers, leg pads, pants, chest protectors and sticks used by professional and amateur goalies throughout the world.

Since April 1, the company has repurposed its facilities to produce a different kind of protective equipment: high quality gowns and caps for healthcare providers.

“We really wanted to step up to the plate and help,” said Arlene.

They began by making a small order for a doctor in Clarkston. News of their operation quickly spread by word of mouth. Now they are filling orders of 20,000 gowns for Trinity Health, 2,500 gowns for veterans’ homes in the South and local private clinics.

They received a little extra help on April 20, when it was announced Vaughn was one of the first two companies (along with Pontiac-based Detroit Sewn) to receive grants from a $700,000 fund approved by the Oakland County Board of Commissioners. The fund is to incentivize county manufacturers who can shift production to personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns and face shields.

Vaughn was awarded $50,000 to produce several thousand caps and gowns a week. The grant allows the company to purchase additional material and machinery.

“I applaud and congratulate Vaughn Custom Sports and Detroit Sewn for stepping up to produce the protective equipment which is vital for the health and safety of our health professionals, first responders, other hospital staff and the patients they serve,” said Oakland County Executive David Coulter. “These grants will allow Vaughn and Detroit Sewn to increase production of gowns and masks, bring back employees who had been laid off

because of the pandemic.”

Vaughn has brought back 40 percent of its employees, according to Arlene, including all those with sewing expertise.

Healthcare professionals they have supplied for report feeling comfortable and safe in the gowns. They love that they can safely wash and reuse them.

The gowns are not made from the typical disposable material. Rather, they are made of nylon with a thin water resistant coating so bodily fluids cannot seep through.

Sixty companies applied for the grant in the initial round. Those companies that did not receive grants in the first round are still being considered for funding.

Applicants were interviewed by a panel of leaders in business, technology and health fields. County Commissioners County Commissioner Michael Spisz, R-Oxford, participated in an advisory role.

A business applying for a grant must demonstrate the ability to execute the project during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eligible use of funds includes procuring necessary equipment to manufacture supplies, technology upgrades and other costs related to operationalizing new product lines.

Companies interested in applying funding have until April 23 to complete the process at: www.oakgov.com/covid/businessrelief/Pages/Saving-Businesses-Saving-Lives-Grant.aspx