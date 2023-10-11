Scarecrow Fest brings fall fun to downtown

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

OXFORD – Fall was in the air last week with the annual Scarecrow Festival and Monster Mash 5k taking over Oxford’s downtown.

The day was filled with all kinds of fall fun, like a 5K benefiting the 42 Strong Foundation, trick or treating for the kids, a performance from Ava Swiss, hay rides, a pie-eating contest, an expanded market and other family-fun activities.

The expansive list of activities made the festival a resounding success with about 2,400 attendees and 200 runners, making it the largest event the Oxford Downtown Development Authority has ever hosted, said Kelly Westbrook, Oxford DDA executive director.

While the festival provided endless fun for visitors and families, it was also a good day for the many downtown businesses, which are one of the main priorities for the DDA.

“The businesses did really well. As much as we want to throw these events and bring people into town, we’re really trying to promote our businesses so just having that many people in town and being able to showcase our community and businesses, that’s what we’re looking to do. It was huge for our stores and our restaurants. Everything was so packed, it was really incredible to see,” said Westbrook.

The fun doesn’t stop there, this week, the DDA is expected to crown the winner of the downtown businesses scarecrow competition. Anyone who has not seen the scarecrows, make sure to head to downtown Oxford and take a look at the amazing scarecrows the businesses have put on display outside.