Scarecrow Festival brings lots of smiles downtown

This past Sunday was the perfect day for Oxford’s annual Scarecrow Festival. Oxford Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Kelly Westbrook said, “Never have I seen so many people fit in Oxford!” She estimated about 2,000 people visited downtown for the fun, which included a 5K run, pie-eating contest, chili cook-off and a lot more. Pictured here, Lyndi Junek gets er face painted by Sparkles the Clown. More photos and info in next week’s edition. Photo by Liz Junek.