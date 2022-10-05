Scarecrow Festival brings lots of smiles downtown

This past Sunday was the perfect day for Oxford’s annual Scarecrow Festival. Oxford Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Kelly Westbrook said, “Never have I seen so many people fit in Oxford!” She estimated about 2,000 people visited downtown for the fun, which included a 5K run, pie-eating contest, chili cook-off and a lot more. Pictured here, Lyndi Junek gets er face painted by Sparkles the Clown. More photos and info in next week’s edition. Photo by Liz Junek.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post