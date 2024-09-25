Scarecrow Festival returns on Sunday

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford Scarecrow Festival will return to Washington Square and Burdick Street for its third consecutive year on Sept. 29 with fun activities for the entire family.

And the Oxford Downtown Development Authority is preparing for its biggest year yet, said DDA Executive Director Kelly Westbrook.

The day will be packed with activities beginning with a Kids’ Dash, 5K and one-mile run starting at 10 a.m. on Hudson Street. Registration fees benefit the free trolley program.

Afterward, the fall festivities will continue, featuring the yearly chili cook off, a kids and adult pie eating contest, music in the park, character appearances, free hayrides and more.

Westbrook also said portions of East and West Burdick will be closed to accommodate the 70 vendors who will be accepted for the festival. Mill Street will stay open so drivers will have parking access.

The Dad’s Zone is a new addition to the event this year. Partnered breweries will bring drinks to the zone, cornhole locations will be set up and the DDA is working on getting a large TV for Sunday’s football games, Westbrook said.

Family fun includes the festival’s Kids Zone, where children can grab balloons, get their faces painted, and visit the bracelet-making station.

Also new to the festival this year are activities for kids held by the Oxford Wildcat Community Theater. Kids can expect acting classes, karaoke and shows from theater members.

Trick-or-treating begins at 2:30 p.m. along both sides of Lapeer Road.

“All the business owners come outside of their buildings with a big bowl of candy,” Westbrook said. “And the kids just walk by and the businesses put candy in their bags, and they trick-or-treat throughout all of downtown.”

Last year’s festival saw around 2,400 attendants and 200 runners, making it the largest event the Oxford DDA ever hosted, Westbrook said.

Parking lot behind Centennial Park

• The 5K/one mile walk/run check in begins at 9 a.m. with the Kids’ Dash at 10 a.m. The 5K walk/run begins at 10:15 a.m. on Hudson Street.

• The Chili Cook Off, 11 a.m. to noon. The first 100 guests will cast votes for their favorite chili.

• Old Black Magic Cabaret Show, 11-11:30 a.m.

• Spooky stage combat show, noon to 12:30 p.m.

• Improv Comedy Workshop, 12:45-1:15 p.m.

• Murder Mystery Theater, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Centennial Park

• Kid’s Zone, 11-3 p.m.

• Donuts from Stag’s Leap Farm, at noon while supplies lasts.

• Face painting and balloons, noon to 3 p.m.

• Taylor Swift experience, noon to 2 p.m.

• Trick or treating 2:30-3:30 p.m. – The Oxford Wildcat will be at Centennial Park at 2 p.m. to kick off tick-or-treating. Kids can get their bags from the Wildcat before lining up on each side of M-24, and are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.

• Pie eating contest, 3:30-4 p.m.

Washington Square

• Vendor Market, 10-3 p.m.

Parking lot behind Red Knapps

• Tractor rides Noon to 2:30 p.m.

• Cornhole tournament (requires registration), noon to 2:30 p.m.

• Homegrown Doggy Adoption, noon to 3 p.m.

Parking lot behind Victoria’s Bistro

• Petting Zoo, 11-2 p.m.

• Firefighters/Police, 1-3 p.m. Meet the Oxford police and firefighters and see what fun activities they have planned