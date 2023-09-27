Scarecrow Festival will bring fun times in downtown Oxford

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

OXFORD — The Oxford Downtown Development Authority is hosting their annual Scarecrow Festival and Monster Mash 5k on Oct. 1 in downtown Oxford.

“The nice thing is we’re doing it throughout the whole downtown, so families are going to be able to find something to do in every part of downtown,” said DDA Executive Director Kelly Westbrook. “There’s really something for everybody.”

The day will start with the Pumpkin Dash at 10:30, the 100-yard dash for children seven years of age or younger. The Monster Mash 5k and the one-mile walk will begin at 11 a.m. Registration for both is open up until the start of the race, and a percentage of all proceeds will go to benefit 42 Strong. Check-in begins at 10 a.m.

“One of my board members, Leigh Ann, she is an amazing runner,” Westbrook said. “And last year she came to me and said ‘we don’t have any type of run down here, so it’d be really nice to do one for the community.’ So, she’s one of the mentors for 42 Strong, so she was able to help us set up the race and help us partner with 42 Strong.”

Keeping on theme with the Scarecrow Festival, businesses will put out the scarecrows they made throughout downtown.

“Our theme this year is famous people and famous characters, so look for those starting this week,” said Westbrook. “And any community members that made one, we’re putting them in what we call Scarecrow Alley, which is the alley between Lori’s Pet Paradise and Caveman & Pip. Those things are all pre-event.”

During the event, there will be plenty for kids and families to do, including a scavenger hunt throughout downtown, face painting, balloon animals, hay rides, a pumpkin patch and much more.

“Ava Swiss is going to do a Disney concert for the kids,” said Westbrook. “Stag’s Leap Farm is bringing out donuts and giving those out. Oxford Bank pops popcorn all day.”

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., vendors will also be out in Washington Square, as well as a second area. There will be a map available for people to see what is going on where in the downtown.

Homegrown Brewing Company is also sponsoring a dog adoption event with Great Lakes Dog Rescue behind the brewery, and there will be trick-or-treating throughout downtown.

“Kids get to go around and get candy from all of the businesses, and the police cars and fire trucks are out, so they get to visit those as well,” said Westbrook.

The annual chili cook-off also starts at noon, and the first 100 people in line get to taste test and vote on all of the chili. There will also be a kids and adults pie-eating contest at 3:45 p.m. And as always, the social district is open, so drinks can be carried throughout downtown.

“We have really great support from everyone,” Westbrook said. “And all of our businesses.”

For a full schedule of events, to register for the 5k or the Pumpkin Dash, or for more information, check out the downtown Oxford Facebook Page or visit downtownoxford.info.