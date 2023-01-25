Scarlett’s a hit on the uneven bars

Scarlett Nahas, 11 and a sixth grader at Oxford Middle School is raising eyebrows with her skills on the uneven bars. Two weekends ago (Jan. 14-15) she had a gymnastics meet in Toledo and received a 9.950 out of 10 on her Level 7, uneven bar routine.

“This score is the highest score in all of the USA for Level 7 uneven bars,” her mother Mandy Jahlas said.

Scarlett holds multiple all-around titles, multiple All-around state titles for Michigan as well as regional titles for Region 5 in United States Association of Gymnastics (USAG). She has been involved in gymnastics for five years and attends the GTC gym in Rochester. She competes in all four women’s events, Balance Beam, Uneven Bars, Vault and Floor.

According to her mother, Scarlett trains 21-23 hours a week after school, all the while “she manages to keep her grades at a 4.0 as well.”

She lives at home with her mother, stepfather Ron Jahlas, sister Skye Nahas (who attends Oxford High School) and her King German Shepherd, Guinness. — Don Rush