School board approves superintendent job posting

Stakeholder meetings tentatively planned for Feb. 7-9

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

OXFORD TWP. – The Oxford Board of Education unanimously approved the job posting for the superintendent vacancy during the regular meeting on Jan. 9,.

Representatives from Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates met with board members individually to get feedback and suggestions for the posting, which were incorporated into the posting.

“It was updated, all of the board members did meet with HYA over the break,” said board President Dr. Erin Reis. “One of the things I know we discussed was that we prefer the candidate have trauma-informed training already.”

The posting lists the salary range at $215,500-$230,5000, and lists benefits and highlights of the Oxford school and community, as well as district points of pride.

Qualifications listed include an advanced degree plus administrative certification required, central office and/or building administrative experience required, previous superintendent experience preferred, and the candidate must agree to receive trauma-informed training and K-12 classroom teaching experience preferred.

“What we did was include on the qualifications is that the candidate must agree to receive trauma-informed training, and this way we will get to choose what they go through,” she said. “It would probably be advised through the same area as the staff if they’re not coming in with that already.”

The timeline for applications was also included on the posting, and HYA will present the leadership profile report to the board on Feb. 27 after all of the stakeholder interviews are done.

“They will be putting together the schedule for the stakeholder meetings and we will have it hopefully next week, but you can plan for tentatively February 7, 8, or 9 for one of the stakeholder groups,” she said. “Those are confirmed dates, we just don’t have when they will be talking to each stakeholder group.”

The job posting will be advertised by HYA, and the first round of interviews is expected to be conducted in mid-March, with the goal of having a superintendent starting on July 1.