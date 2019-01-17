School board kicks off new year with new trustees, officers

A sense of excitement was palpable in the air as the Oxford Board of Education got ready for its first meeting of the year on Jan. 8. The board’s three new trustees took their seats at the table with smiling faces and as many of their families watched from the audience.

The returning trustees welcomed those newly elected officials, and spoke several times throughout the meeting about a desire to extend an olive branch and help them adjust.

“To the new members: I’m excited,” said Board President Tom Donnelly at the meeting’s end. “I’m excited you’re here, you guys have worked hard to get on this board and I’m glad you’re here. I look forward to a great time with you guys.”

After Mary Hanser, Chad Griffth, Erick Foster and the returning Korey Bailey took the oath of office, the board trustees sat down to elect their new officers for 2019. Upon leaving the board last year, Jenny Guthrie, Joyce Brasington and Mark Stepek left their officer positions vacant as well.

Board President Tom Donnelly was reappointed to his position for the next year in a unanimous 7-0 vote. As per board policy, Donnelly will also serve as the board’s spokesperson to the community and the press.

Following Donnelly, former board president Dan D’Alessandro was appointed to the vice president position in another unanimous discussion. He was also appointed the board’s parliamentarian, which gives him the responsibility of making sure meetings are held in accordance with policy.

Taking officer positions for the first time, Heather Shafer was appointed as the board’s secretary and Bailey was made its treasurer. Both were unanimous, quick votes, breaking the trends of contention among officer hopefuls from previous years. Bailey and Shafer were also unanimously appointed as the board’s Policy Committee. Shafer has previously served on that committee.

As treasurer, Bailey was nominated by D’Alessandro as the board’s representative on the Oakland School’s Budget Committee, to which he was unanimously appointed. In another singular spot, Hanser was appointed unanimously to the OCSBA (Oakland County School Board Association) Legislative Committee.

Three were appointed to the board’s Temporary Superintendent Contact Subcommittee: Shafer, Foster and Griffith. Shafer has previously served on the subcommittee. Discussion around the appointment focused on a need for both new and old voices.

“In my belief, it’s important that we bring one of the new members along so they can understand that thought process and how we go through it,” D’Alessandro said.

As new trustees and officers, the board will participate in a “retreat” for training that will take place later this month at the Oxford Schools office downtown to learn the ins and outs of their positions and policies.

D’Alessandro also suggested the four returning members partner with the three incoming members for mentorship practices, an idea that appeared to be accepted among trustees.

“One of the things I’d like to see this board do, since we have three new faces, is creating a bridge with the existing, Heather, Tom, myself (and) Korey and partnering up so that we can mentor (Hanser, Foster and Griffith) in some of things we do,” he said

The board of education will meet again on Jan. 22 at Oxford High School. Meetings start at 6:30 p.m.