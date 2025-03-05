School board to move one meeting in March, April to different locations

Superintendent wants more opportunity for community involvement

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

ssolday@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — During the regular meeting on Feb. 25, the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to move the location and time for the March 11 and April 8 board meetings. The move will also include an hour for community involvement.

“We really want to have more opportunity for community members, especially at specific schools, to feel comfortable coming in and be a part of the conversations with myself, my team, board members,” said Superintendent Dr. Tonya Milligan. “It can be around the facilities, around safety, around curriculum, any questions you might have.”

The March 11 meeting will move to Daniel Axford Elementary, with the community meeting being at 6 p.m. and the regular board meeting starting at 7 p.m. The April 8 meeting will be moved to Oxford High School, with the community meeting at 6 p.m. and the board meeting at 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served during the community meetings.

“I would love to see more participation because it’s always so beneficial for us and we love to hear it,” said board president Amanda McDonough.

The school board meets regularly at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Lakeville Elementary.