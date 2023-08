As the old song goes, it’s time for “School days, school days, Dear old Golden Rule days, reading and ‘riting and ‘rithmetic.” For students, parents and staff of Oxford Community Schools, that means the start of the 2023-2024 school years is right around the corner.

The first day of school is next Thursday, Aug. 24. Students will go to class for a week, before their first holiday, Labor Day. Schools will be closed on Friday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 4.