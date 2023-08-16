Oxford Open-Handed clothes pantry, 22 W. Burdick St., and Oxford Addison Youth Assistance are hosting a Back to School Kids Sock and Underwear Drive to help children in the community, now through the end of August.

Since it was announced two weeks ago, over 700 new pairs of children’s underwear and 100 pairs of socks have been donated.

“It’s going well so far,” Oxford Open-Handed’s Sam Huller. “They were donated by Target, who passed them onto the Goodwill store in Oxford, who donated them to us.”

They ask folks to donate new, unopened packs of kids socks and underwear. Here are drop off locations for donations: Oxford Village Police Department and Oxford Village Offices at 22 W. Burdick St; PD, Sick Pizza Company, 33 N. Washington St.; G’s Pizzeria and the K1 Speed Oxford, both in the Legacy Center, 925 N. Lapeer Rd, and Goodwill of Oxford, 190 S. Washington St.

Items can also be ordered through the Oxford Open Handed Amazon Wishlist at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/GQFHFPEJLK28.

Monetary donations can be made via PayPal and selecting “Sock and Underwear Drive.”

Oxford Open-Handed is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization we created to help area kids and their families in need while giving people who have the time, talents and resources to help others the opportunity to live open-handedly. Oxford Open-Handed, at its core, is about service to others and loving our neighbors. It’s as much about those helping as it is about those being helped.

They opened their pantry behind the village offices this past March and according to Huller, since then, they have helped over 80 new families. — Don Rush