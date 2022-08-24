Schools host ‘tele town hall’

Explain new safety plans for district

By Don Rush

In preparation for tomorrow’s first day of class at Oxford Community Schools, the district hosted a “tele town hall” meeting last week to go over the district’s back to school and three year recovery plan. The meeting was on Aug. 15, and according to district officials almost 800 people participated. The meeting lasted for about an hour and half.

The format had moderator Ben Seltzer sharing questions for the district to answer – some questions were live, others texted. During the town hall, Superintendent Ken Weaver and other administrators shared highlights from the district’s 22-page plan for safety, mental health and education. Weaver said there will also be opportunities for parents to offer feedback with in-person meetings planned for September and October.

The meeting started with a welcome from Weaver, “Good evening. We are excited to welcome students safely back to school. Our goal is to serve students, staff, families and community in recovery and have a safe, successful return to school.”

Jill Lemond, Assistant Superintendent of Safety and School Operations answered many of the questions people had. “Safety is our Number 1 priority and continues to guide our planning,” Lemond said. “Fifty-nine percent of our parents agree or strongly agree that their kids are safe in Oxford Schools, however there are still many students who feel unsure about their safety, which is why we are trying to do forums like this . . . keeping our students physically safe allows for better academic learning and helps students reach their maximum potential. Some of the strategies include weapons detection kiosks, a weapons detection dog, and private security services, among others. Some are specific to our largest building, Oxford High School. Rest assured all of our buildings have undergone extensive security assessments and our receiving safety upgrades.”

Each elementary school, she said, will have armed security and a family school liaison. Oakland County Sheriff Office will have two officers in the district, stationed at the high school and Oxford Middle School, but are available to all the district buildings. Lemond said “mass” notification systems with both visual and audio components are being installed in all school buildings.

Staff she said are being trained on all safety procedures and how to use safety equipment and as the year progresses, so will students. There will also be additional threat assessment training, she said.

The district’s executive director of special education, Pamela Biehl told listeners, the mental well being of staff and students is important and that the district will provide internal and external resources for those in need. Throughout the year, she said, the district will have workshops for parents, guardians and student in regards to mental health, including targeting suicide prevention Review suicide assessment protocols. The district has also increased staff for mental health. Oxford Schools also has 11 volunteer therapy dogs which will be in buildings throughout the district.

Anita Qunja-Collins, the assistant superintendent of elementary instruction, told listeners about the district’s plans for social and emotional learning. “Many students are finding it difficult to say how they feel and ask for help.”

She said the district focuses on five main topics to support and improve students’ social and emotional learning: Self awareness; self management; social awareness; relationship skills; and responsible decision making.

“We hope to teach these explicit skills to our students,” she said.

She added another goal is to provide all students with after school and summer activities to keep them engaged. The district, again, has also increased staff.

David Pass, deputy superintendent of human resources said the district will provide a supportive environment for all staff.

Some questions asked by listeners asked about safety precautions for school activities after hours and on bus rides to and from school.

“All coaches are trained in active shooter protocol and response, security guard 2 to 10 pm every day of the school week,” Lemond said of after-school activities, adding. “Bus drivers are also trained in the active shooting protocols.”

Lemond said this week, Oakland County Sheriff Office personnel will be in the district to teach all drivers and garage staff in critical incident training. She said the district is also investigating “live feed software” to be added to the security cameras which are already installed on buses.

The district will also continue to have students use clear backpacks for secondary grades. Students will be allowed to bring their athletic bags and band instrument cases into school, but must go directly to either the student’s band or gym locker.

Some parents wanted to know how to serve on a subcommittee? Weaver said, the district will be sending out invitations to parents to be on subcommittees. Those who will serve will be randomly selected from those who responded to the invitations.

Weaver ended the session telling listeners planning, training and getting feedback from the community will continue throughout the school year.