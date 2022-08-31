Schools open weapons detecting kiosks to parents

By Don Rush

The halls of all Oxford Community School buildings were busy with students and staff as of last Thursday, however before entering the hallways students of the high school will present their valid identifications to be scanned and then walk through new weapons detecting kiosks. Prior to the first day of school, parents and students were allowed to “test” the new safety feature.

According to schools superintendent of safety and operations Jill Lemond, about 80 people came to the test. The families were shown how the Evolv weapons detecting kiosks work and given a presentation on school safety.

One of those in attendance was parent Craig Pavlock. He and his wife Kim have three children in the district, Megan, a senior (17), Owen, a sophomore (15), and Lydia a 6th grader (11).

“Both during and after the meeting, after seeing a live demonstration of the Evolv system in action, I felt confident that the district team has worked diligently to obtain the best measures possible and have a great plan in place to move forward from our tragedy to get back to a feeling of normalcy,” he said. “I know it will take a long time, but with both the safety and security measures along with the sheer number of mental health trained individuals that have been recently hired to provide care for our kids and the staff at the schools, I am happy and feel comfortable to have my kids return to school this year.”

He also said he understands the district has had a “monumental task of balancing the safety and security of the staff, students, and all individuals who appear in the school buildings — especially the high school — with the emotional and mental well-being of everyone as well as the financial limitations presented by our district.”

“At this meeting it was obvious to me that they, with the help of federal, state, local agencies and with both military and law enforcement experience, have done a fantastic job of choosing the best and most useful safety and security measures available for our schools,” he said.

He said he was impressed with the Evolv system which is also being used at the Disney theme parks. This system is capable of recognizing weapons such as knives and firearms – even their components when broken down and concealed — and explosive devices someone could carry into a building. If the system alerts the armed security stationed near the system to address concerns.

“This system appears to be the best of the best. An expense, thankfully, that is being covered by a national charitable group for a few years to come,” he said.

According to Lemond, there are Evolv kiosks at the high school, one in the rear entrance by the athletic area and two up front by the main entrance. When entering the building, students must scan their ID cards. The system will tell security stationed there whether or not the ID is valid, or if that student is allowed in the building, for example if they have been expelled or suspended. Students then proceed “at the pace of life” through the weapons detecting kiosks. She said between 3,500 and 4,000 people can go through the system in an hour, “But, of course we don’t have that many people walking through.”

Lemond said students at OHS (and Oxford Middle School) again this year will use clear backpacks; Students with band cases and athletic bags, once “scanned” and cleared must take their cases and bags straight to their gym or band lockers. Those bags will not be allowed in the academic wings of the building.

Lemond said she also likes the system because it treats people as if they are “innocent” unlike conventional metal detectors which treat people as if they are guilty of trying to conceal or harbor a weapon. “With a metal detector every one has to empty their pockets first like they’re guilty. With this system we presume your good, you’re ok until we are alerted,” she said.

Once alerted a secondary search is completed to find the offending item. Sometimes it might just be a certain shaped water bottle. “We hope kids will learn not to bring in those shaped water bottles in the future,” she said.

The district is also using the Zero Eyes system which offers immediate Artificial Intelligence and expert review of video feeds which come from every camera on the high school campus, both inside and outside of the school building. Should an individual reveal an item resembling a weapon, within seconds the AI system alerts trained military and law enforcement experts who review the video feed and if needed contact local law enforcement agencies to respond to the school.