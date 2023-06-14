Schools out for the summer!

Students all across the Oxford Community Schools district purged their desks and lockers and were ready for summer vacation. Last Friday, students pictured here were excited as they waited in the hallways of Oxford Elementary School for Principal Jeff Brown to make the announcement that school was over. Right before the announcements students sang, The Final Countdown, which was a favorite tune to introduce the Detroit Pistons basketball team in the late 1980s and 1990s. Photos by D. Rush