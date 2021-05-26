Schools recognise teachers and staff ‘of the year’

Every year a Teacher of the Year and Support Person of the Year is selected for their outstanding work and service at each of the Oxford Community Schools. From those nominations one teacher is chosen for each school level- elementary, middle, and high school and one support person is chosen for the overall district to be entered at the county level Teacher of the Year and Support Person of the Year Awards.

This year, due to the pandemic, Oakland County Schools did not run a county wide competition, however, Oxford Community Schools still carried on with choosing overall winners for the district and thanks to the generosity of Haney Farm Bureau Insurance each of those winners were awarded a $500 cash prize at Monday night’s school board meeting.

On Tuesday, May 4, Superintendent Tim Throne and several central office administrators surprised each overall winner in their school buildings with flowers and balloons to announce their award.

Overall District Winners

High school level- Katie Blaszczyk

Middle school level- Jessica Rowe

Elementary school level- Peggy Mueller

Support Person of the Year (Nutrition Services at Leonard Elementary) –

Brenda Bamfield

Here is a complete list of all of the 2021 building winners:

Daniel Axford Elementary

Teacher of the Year: Katie Francis, Developmental Kindergarten Teacher

Support Person of the Year:

Jennifer Matteson, Secretary

Oxford Elementary

Teacher of the Year: Peggy Mueller, Music Teacher (overall district winner)

Support Person of the Year:

Michelle Anderson, Secretary

Clear Lake Elementary

Teacher of the Year: Peggy Mueller, Music Teacher

Support Person of the Year: Alicia Bebout, Secretary

Lakeville Elementary

Teacher of the Year: Laura Powers, Fifth Grade Teacher

Support Person of the Year: Jennifer Raab, Paraprofessional

Leonard Elementary

Teacher of the Year: Shawn Crosby, Fourth Grade Teacher

Support Person of the Year:

Brenda Bamfield, Nutrition Services (overall district winner)

Oxford Middle School

Teacher of the Year: Jessica Rowe, Physical Education & Health Teacher (overall district winner)

Support Person of the Year:

Becky Barkman, Secretary

Bridges High School

Teacher of the Year: Nicholas Cost, Math & Science Teacher

Oxford High School

Teacher of the Year: Katie Blaszczyk, Individuals and Society Teacher (overall district winner)

Support Person of the Year: Jason French and John Ward, Technology Specialists

OSEC / OVA

Teacher of the Year: Leigh Ann Huller, Special Education Teacher

Support Person of the Year:

Brian Collins, Lead Data Specialist

Administration Office

Support Person of the Year:

Dani Stublensky, Communications Specialist