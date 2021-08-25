Schools start today!

Meet Oxford’s new teachers

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Students at Oxford Community Schools return to school today, Aug. 25, for a brand new school year. Greeting some of them will be Oxford’s 24 new teachers joining district staff this year. Here are the subjects they teach, listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Rebecca Busha is a special education teacher at Oxford Middle School.

David Caponi is a social worker at Oxford High School.

Moises Cortez is an American Sign Language teacher at Oxford High School.

Savanna Distefano is a CTE teacher at Oxford High School.

Nicholas Ejak is the dean of students at Oxford High School.

Kristin Fletcher is a special education teacher at Leonard Elementary.

Noah Grove is a seventh grade geography teacher at Oxford Middle School.

Karlee Hale is a special education teacher at Oxford Elementary.

John Howell is a CTE auto program teacher at Oxford High School.

Maxwell Jones is a school psychologist.

Kendra Kujat is a seventh grade math teacher at Oxford Middle School.

Stephanie Martin is a social worker at Daniel Axford and Oxford elementary schools.

Christine Merrill is a science teacher at Oxford High School.

Janine Murphy is an elementary art teacher.

Alisha Nelson is a special education teacher at Clear Lake Elementary.

Nathan Nickolai is a science teacher at Oxford High School.

Janice Richardson is a developmental kindergarten teacher at Lakeville Elementary.

Kendall Rowley is a second grade teacher at Daniel Axford Elementary.

Conner Susalla is a Spanish teacher at Oxford High School.

Stephanie Throne is a Spanish teacher at Oxford Virtual Academy.

Valerie Weckle is a first grade teacher at Clear Lake Elementary.

Melissa White is a math teacher at Oxford High School.

Renee Upham is a seventh grade English language arts teacher at Oxford Middle School.