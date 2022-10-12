Schultz, Reis selected for Oxford School Board

Two vacancies filled

By Don Rush

The Oxford Board of Education is now running on all cylinders and with a full seven trustees. At a special meeting on Oct. 5, Erin Reis and Colleen Schultz were appointed to fill two vacancies on the board.

Reis will fill the remaining term of Tom Donnelly who resigned in September. That term ends Dec. 31, 2024. Schultz will fill the term of Korey Bailey, who resigned a week after Donnelly. This term ends on Dec. 31.

The board had 30 days after each resignation to fill the vacancies. They received over 20 letters of intent to be on the board. Before last week’s special meeting, the board narrowed the field down to Reis, Schultz as well as Kevin Bremer and Shannon Swoish. At the special meeting the board spent about 10 minutes individually interviewing each of the four applicants.

Each board member, vice president Chad Griffith, treasurer Heather Shafer, secretary Mary Hanser and trustee Erick Foster, asked the four applicants the same four questions. They asked about applicants’ backgrounds, why they were seeking a seat on the board, top priorities of the school district/board and how they work within a team. Board president Dan D’Alessandro then asked each, if they had a question for the board.

Schultz was the first to be interviewed. She had served on the board previously from 2007 to 2014. She said school safety, working together as a board, district and community to move forward from the Nov. 30 shooting and “getting back to teaching fundamentals” were her top three priorities for the district.

Bremer was next and said he was retired from owning his own trucking logistics company and that he wanted to give back to the community. “There’s a need. Now I can give back . . . with no agenda . . . just to benefit students and the community.” His priorities were to get students back on track with their learning skills after COVID and to work on teacher and staff retention. As a team player he said his listening skills would help. He ended his interview stating he would serve “with an open mind and open heart.”

Reis, a 2001 graduate of Oxford, said she moved her family to Oxford because of her love for the community and school district. Her top three priorities were to “re-establish trust,” increase communications and continue to work on the “recovery effort.” “The district should keep on being innovative and keep on being special.”

Swoish said her family has lived in Oxford since 2006. She and her husband have two children, one in high school and one in Oxford Middle School. She said she wants to help bring the community together because, “We are definitely divided.” Her top priorities were safety and security in all the schools, emotional recovery of not only students, but also teachers and staff and retention of the “amazing staff we have.”

Swoish was the only applicant to ask the board a question. She asked the board what were the biggest hurdles they faced in their day to day lives because they are on the board. Members said the time commitment to be a “good board member” was great and sometimes got in the way of their own family time and their own children’s activities.

* * *

After their appointments The Leader reached out to Reis and Schultz and asked them some questions. Below are their answers.

Erin Reis, 39, and her husband have three children, a 2022 graduate, one in middle school, and one in elementary school. Except for a stint of living in Toledo, OH, Oxford has been her home most of her life. She holds a Doctorate Degree in Education, a MBA in Executive Leadership, am a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, and Certified Training Administrator in Medical Education. She currently serves as an Associate Chief Academic Officer/ Associate Designated Institutional Official for graduate medical education. “I have worked in this level of education for over 10 years,” she said.

“I decided to apply for the school board vacancy when the process for letter of intent was announced online,” she said. “I have extensive training in organizational leadership and education and felt that I could lend some of my knowledge and experience during this time of transition.

“Oxford is a special place where many families stay or return to. My hope is that Oxford and the schools continue to be the place where new families look to relocate and where people like me, who grew up here, return here, and continue to do so for years to come. Oxord Community Schools has dedicated teaching and support staff that deploy innovative curriculum that sets our students out ahead of the curve, our students are curious lifelong learners, they are leaders, they are advocates, and they are influential. As the community continues to heal, I look forward to being a friendly face for OCS families, staff, and community members. Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat!”

Schultz, 61, was first appointed to the Oxford School Board in 2007. She has worked for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Serve and Outreach for 20 years. She and her husband Tom have lived in Oxford since 1988. “We have three Oxford graduates-all in public education and 3 grandchildren plus one on the way.”

“I decided to fill out the application when I heard Korey resigned,” she said. “Three months is such a short amount of time and I felt that as a former board member I could help the current board with an easier transition. I’m hopeful that I can listen to parents, staff and students and bring a little clarity and a new perspective.”