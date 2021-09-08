Scout, trail to turn antique basin into monument

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

Boy Scout David Burean will turn an old water basin into a historical monument for his Eagle Scout project.

Greenlit at the Aug. 18 Polly Ann Trail Management Council meeting, Burean’s project consists of fencing off and installing a plaque near the brick stormwater basin unearthed during last year’s M-24 construction work. The basin was moved to the waystation at 37 Powell St. shortly after its discovery and remained there ever since.

“I asked (Trail Manager Linda Moran) … and she said a bunch of different projects, but this one seemed interesting to do,” Burean said. “I think the water basin is a cool piece of history, so I wanted to make sure it was not destroyed.”

Project approval required several presentations, first to a committee from Troop 366 and then to the Polly Ann Trail. The trail also brought the subject to the Oxford Village Council on July 13 due to a potential conflict over whose jurisdiction the basin fell under, with the village ultimately allowing the project to go forward.

Burean’s plans for the basin call for surrounding it with a wooden split rail fence and having a plaque built. Supplies will have to be purchased, and interested parties can reach out to Burean at djburean@gmail.com. Several donations have been received and will be acknowledged on the plaque, according to Moran.

“My goal is to have it completed by the end of September, so I am going to try to do it mid-September,” Burean said.

As for Burean’s road to Eagle Scout, there’s only a little bit more work that needs to be done. Some completed merit badges need to be signed off on and he’ll need to pass a few reviews, but Eagle Scout is in sight.

“I love working with the scouts,” Moran said. “They’re a great group.”