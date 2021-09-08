Scout, trail to turn antique basin into monument

This basin was found last year during the M-24 reconstruction project. After it was found it was moved to its current location on the Polly Ann Trail in the Oxford Village. Photo courtesy of Oxford Township

By Dean Vaglia
Leader Staff Writer
Boy Scout David Burean will turn an old water basin into a historical monument for his Eagle Scout project.

David Burean. Photo courtesy of David Burean

Greenlit at the Aug. 18 Polly Ann Trail Management Council meeting, Burean’s project consists of fencing off and installing a plaque near the brick stormwater basin unearthed during last year’s M-24 construction work. The basin was moved to the waystation at 37 Powell St. shortly after its discovery and remained there ever since.
“I asked (Trail Manager Linda Moran) … and she said a bunch of different projects, but this one seemed interesting to do,” Burean said. “I think the water basin is a cool piece of history, so I wanted to make sure it was not destroyed.”
Project approval required several presentations, first to a committee from Troop 366 and then to the Polly Ann Trail. The trail also brought the subject to the Oxford Village Council on July 13 due to a potential conflict over whose jurisdiction the basin fell under, with the village ultimately allowing the project to go forward.
Burean’s plans for the basin call for surrounding it with a wooden split rail fence and having a plaque built. Supplies will have to be purchased, and interested parties can reach out to Burean at djburean@gmail.com. Several donations have been received and will be acknowledged on the plaque, according to Moran.
“My goal is to have it completed by the end of September, so I am going to try to do it mid-September,” Burean said.
As for Burean’s road to Eagle Scout, there’s only a little bit more work that needs to be done. Some completed merit badges need to be signed off on and he’ll need to pass a few reviews, but Eagle Scout is in sight.
“I love working with the scouts,” Moran said. “They’re a great group.”

The 100-year-old catch basin in front of Red Knapp’s in Downtown Oxford. Photo by Oxford Charter Township.

