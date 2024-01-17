Section of Indianwood Road to be closed starting Jan. 16

Scheduled to reopen March 11

A section of Indianwood Road will be closed between Joslyn Road and Lapeer Road (M-24) in Orion Township from Jan. 16 through March 11 for private utility relocation (gas main, communications), said the Oakland County Road Commission in a press release.

The road commission had originally scheduled the work to begin Jan. 8.

This utility work is in preparation for the 2024 replacement of the culvert that carries the road over Paint Creek.

The closure is between Fernhurst Drive and Abseguami Trail. Residential access will be maintained east and west of the closure.

The detour for through traffic is Joslyn Road to Clarkson Road to Lapeer Road (M-24), back to Indianwood Road and vice versa.

The road will be open from mid-March until early May when it will again close for public utility relocation (water, sewer) and the culvert replacement work. The work is expected to be complete, and the road re-opened, in October.

The project involves replacing the failing metal culvert, which was originally installed in 1959, with a concrete culvert as well as storm sewer and drainage improvements and new pavement over the new culvert. The project will cost $2.4 million and is being paid for by RCOC and Orion Township.

This section of Indianwood Road carries approximately 8,200 vehicles daily.

For additional information about the project, visit the project page on the RCOC website, www.rcocweb.org under the “Road Projects” button on the home page and select the “Indianwood Road Culvert Replacement over Paint Creek.” — M.K