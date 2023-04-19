Seeking volunteers for Adopt-A-Road cleanup starts Saturday

Want to help beautify your community? If so, the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) has just the opportunity for you: Roads are available as part of the Adopt-A-Road program.

“This is a great opportunity for members of the public to help clean up our environment by clearing roadside debris,” stated RCOC Chair Andrea Lalonde. “Volunteers make this program possible and we appreciate them. Additionally, everyone can do their part by simply not littering.”

Volunteer groups that adopt a road segment are asked to pick up litter along the road during two of the three available cleanup periods each year (spring, summer and fall). Cleanup dates for 2023 are: Apr. 22-30, July 15-23 and Sept. 23-Oct. 1.

Any group interested in adopting a county road section should call the RCOC Permits Division at 248-858-4891 or email: adoptaroad@rcoc.org. Interested organizations will receive training, orange safety vests and garbage bags.

Additionally, RCOC will erect Adopt-A-Road signs at both ends of the designated road sections recognizing the volunteer groups responsible for sections. The RCOC Board of Road Commissioners approves road segments.

Participating groups are reminded to call the RCOC Permits Division to arrange the pick-up of litter bags after the clean-up. Additionally, RCOC relies on groups to call and verify that contact information is current. Groups needing additional garbage bags or orange vests can also call the Permits Division.

Motorists can help augment the effort by slowing down when volunteers are seen picking up trash along a road.

Approximately 513 miles of RCOC roadways have been adopted by 354 groups and organizations. For more information about the Adopt-A-Road program, visit: www.rcocweb.org/218/Adopt-A-Road.