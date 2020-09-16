Semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program

Officials from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced the names of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. On that list is Oxford High School Senior, Seth Palmer.

According to a press release from the organization, “These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be off ered next spring.”

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition.

Over 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain “Finalist” standing, and more than half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title. NMSC, a not-for-profi t organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifi cally to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

According to the press release, over 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking a qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A Semifinalist must have throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school offi cial, and write an essay.

An Eagle Scout, Palmer enjoys playing the cello. As a junior last year, he was principal cellist for the Oxford High School Symphony Orchestra, a high honors student, played JV soccer for Oxford High School, and Premier Club Soccer for Nationals Select Lapeer. He is active in NHS and HOSA and participates in his church youth group.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2021 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July. These scholarship recipients will join more than 353,000 others who have earned the Merit Scholar title.