Senior center keeping COVID at bay

As the number of COVID-19 increases across the state, one local company is proud of their efforts to keep the virus at bay.

Opened this past September, Grace Senior Living (which spans both Oxford and Orion townships) is employing multiple hi-tech solutions for virus, bacteria, mold, and other pathogen control within its brand new 55,000 sq. ft. assisted living and memory care community on Lapeer Road.

Grace Managing Partner, David Fulkerson, is keenly aware of the need for the utmost security for our most vulnerable senior population from the COVID-19 virus. “When my partner, Mark Kincer, and I started Grace, our number one priority was for everyone in our communities to feel loved, listened to, and respected. But now with this pandemic, our mission has expanded to employ every safeguard and precaution available to keep our environment virus and bacteria free and our residents safe,” said Fulkerson, “And we are doing it.”

In October, Fulkerson teamed up with SurfaceStrike, a specialty disinfecting and environmental protection company that focuses on the use of antimicrobials for long-term surface contamination protection. It is an authorized applicator for MicrobeCare an odorless, non-toxic antimicrobial that kills 99.999% of all germs on contact and then sets up a protective 24/7 surface barrier against future contamination that lasts for a year or more.

“SurfaceStrike did some important work helping our daughters’ school, Kingsbury Country Day school here in Oxford, get ready for in-person learning by applying their germ killing anti-microbial technology to the school. We wanted to bring that latest technology to Grace, so we had them come in and spray our common area surfaces to help keep them virus-free,” said Fulkerson.

“To be able to fully protect surfaces with one, non-toxic application is an absolute game-changer in Senior Living. We believe we are the first Assisted Living community in Michigan to use this antimicrobial. It was an easy decision. Anytime we can increase resident and staff protection, while lessening the amount of chemicals and vapors being used, is a win-win for our residents and staff.”

They also Invested in a state-of-the-art HVAC system that exchanges the inside air with fresh outside air twelve times a day so the inside air is always fresh and clean. In addition they installed UV-C lights in the HVAC system, which kills viruses, bacteria and mold.

“We have been able to keep our first community, Grace Senior Living of Chesterfield, COVID-free and we are doing the same here in Lake Orion/Oxford,” said Fulkerson. “People can rest assured knowing we are standing guard for anyone they entrust with us to care for at Grace. It has always been our mission and belief for everyone to feel loved, listened to, and respected…and now virus-free.”

Fulkerson is no stranger to Oxford. He grew up here and graduated from Oxford High School in 1985. His parents still live on W. Drahner Road.

The new facility is the company’s second. In 2019 they opened their first Grace Senior Living Center in Chesterfield Township. The Oxford/Orion facility has 48 assisted living rooms studios, one and two bedrooms units. In the Memory Care facility all 16 units are studio rooms.

From November 23-25 they are offering tours of the facility to members of the public. Those who call 248-977-6200 to register for a tour will also receive a complimentary apple, pumpkin or pecan pie. — Don Rush