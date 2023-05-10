Seniors go out on Carnival note

Last Wednesday the halls and rooms at Oxford High School were lit up with smiles and laughter. It was the senior class’ last day of school. The annual celebration had students playing games, listening to concerts, bouncing in inflatable houses and, in general, having a good time. Here, OHS Assistant Principal Kristy Gibson-Marshall (“KGB to those in the school) volunteers to let students put shaving cream pies in her face, like student Kylie Haag does below. Photos by D. Rush
 

Pandemonium was the word of the day on May 3. Starting at 11:30 in the morning and through the rest of the school day, over 430 seniors were able to have fun on their last day of schooling as Wildcats at Oxford High School.

The annual celebration dubbed “Senior Carnival” day started off with a breakfast of carnival food, like hotdogs. In the Performing Arts Center, student musicians entertained any student who walked in and sat down. There were bowling games, corn hole games, games played on and in bounce houses and there was even a van full of video games students could try their hands at.

The Class of 2023 commencement ceremony is Thursday, May 18, starting at 7 p.m. at Pine Knob in Clarkston.

Brandishing a cowbell and banner from a segway, special education teacher Julie Beebe was the first to greet the seniors as they pulled into the parking lot.
Teachers Lauren Jasinski and Kathryn Blaszczyk held signs
Assistant Principal Kurt Nuss announced over a megaphone the name of each student-senior as they arived.
Masked teachers cheered.
OHS Principal Steven Wolf passes a senior their cap and gown.
