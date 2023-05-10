Seniors go out on Carnival note

Pandemonium was the word of the day on May 3. Starting at 11:30 in the morning and through the rest of the school day, over 430 seniors were able to have fun on their last day of schooling as Wildcats at Oxford High School.

The annual celebration dubbed “Senior Carnival” day started off with a breakfast of carnival food, like hotdogs. In the Performing Arts Center, student musicians entertained any student who walked in and sat down. There were bowling games, corn hole games, games played on and in bounce houses and there was even a van full of video games students could try their hands at.

The Class of 2023 commencement ceremony is Thursday, May 18, starting at 7 p.m. at Pine Knob in Clarkston.