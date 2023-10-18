Service dog is an “absolute life changer” for deputy

By C.J. Carnacchio

Leader Contributor

OXFORD TWP. – It might have looked like Niko was simply enjoying the comedy show fundraiser at G’s Pizzeria in Oxford Township, but the 2-year-old German shorthaired pointer was actually working.

Niko’s job is to help his handler, John, an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy, should he begin to exhibit any symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“He’s trained to sense that. He recognizes (the signs) and immediately comes to me,” said John, who’s been with the OCSO since 2005 and asked that his last name not be published. “When he does, he’ll bump my leg to try and snap me out of it. He’ll jump on my lap or put his head on my chest and calm me down. He won’t stop until I click out of it and calm down.”

The Oakland County Deputy Sheriff’s Association Family Benevolent Fund – beneficiary of the G’s Pizzeria fundraiser – helped cover the cost of bringing Niko and John together.

“It’s been an absolute life changer,” said John, who attended the fundraiser with Niko to show attendees an example of the Family Benevolent Fund’s good works.

John developed PTSD and became dependent on alcohol following the deaths of fellow OCSO Deputy Eric Overall (2017) and his “dear friends,” Michigan State Police Trooper Dave Stokes (2011) and Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie (2022).

“I was in a bad spot,” he said. “I wasn’t sleeping. Instead of medication, I would just drink so I could sleep.”

“A lot of people, I don’t think, understand or know what (law enforcement officers) go through (in terms of stress and anxiety),” John explained. “A lot of us keep it pressed down and don’t address it. I think that’s what got me in trouble in the first place. I just never addressed it. Sooner or later, it comes to the surface and has to be addressed.

OCSO Sgt. Jeff Cardinal, a friend, convinced John to seek treatment. He found the help he needed at Warriors Heart, a healing center in Bandera, Texas that serves veterans, active-duty military, law enforcement officers and EMS personnel.

It was there that John was paired with Niko. Warriors Heart has a K9 Department that provides its clients with an opportunity to purchase either a service dog or an emotional support animal and train with it.

While at Warriors Heart, John spent three months connecting with Niko. “We trained for probably 10 hours a day so he could recognize my symptoms,” he said.

Although they’ve only been together for four months, John can’t imagine his life without Niko. “He keeps me on the right path with my recovery,” he said.

The cost to bring Niko into his life was “pretty substantial.” Since having a service dog is not something covered by John’s health insurance, he reached out to the Family Benevolent Fund for assistance. The group stepped up and made it happen by covering half the cost of the dog and training.

“I can’t thank them enough,” John said. “A lot of what they do goes unseen. I don’t think they get the recognition they deserve.”

John wishes more law enforcement officers and other first responders would “come forward and deal with their issues.”

“There are men and women out there who are struggling, but because of the nature of the business, they don’t want to come forward,” he said. “It changed my life once I finally recognized my problem and addressed it. Such a weight was lifted off of me once I acknowledged I need help, I need to talk to somebody, I need treatment.”

Since it was established four years ago, the OCDSA Family Benevolent Fund has distributed close to $500,000 to support first responders and their families around the state and assist residents of Oakland County. The nonprofit organization helps with the payment of medical bills, prescription expenses, mortgage/rent, utilities, costs related to food and transportation, home and vehicle repairs, funeral costs and more. The fund also assists people who are facing financial hardships due to natural disasters.

“For every dollar that gets donated to the Family Benevolent Fund, at least 98 cents goes back out to the community,” said Rich Knodel, the organization’s president.

It’s a “great honor” that “people trust us with their money,” so Family Benevolent Fund members strive to be “good stewards,” Knodel noted.

To learn more about the OCDSA Family Benevolent Fund, visit thebennyfund.com or send an email to info@familybenevolentfund.org.

To learn more about Warriors Heart, visit warriorsheart.com.