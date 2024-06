School’s out, school’s out, teachers – we’re heading to the Seymour Celebration!

The annual Seymour Celebration at Seymour Lake Township Park this past weekend featured carnival rides, games, sweet treats and fun for the whole family. The event, organized by the Oxford Township Parks & Recreation Department at the end of each school year, was a fun way for kids to begin summer break, enjoy the parks and spend time with family and friends.

Photos by Joseph Goral