Seymour Celebration returns for 2 weekends

No fireworks,

but still lots of fun

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

There will be no fireworks, but Seymour Celebration will return this year for eight days of fun for the whole family over two consecutive long weekends, June 10-13 and June 17-20. The extra weekend will help make up for time lost in 2020 when the annual Oxford event, and others like it, were canceled.

Skerbeck Entertainment Group will have over 20 amusement park rides and activities for the summer carnival at Seymour Lake Township Park, 2795 Seymour Lake Rd.

The decision against fireworks was made months ago based on the current health orders at that time, and Parks and Recreation officials were unable to reschedule on such short notice. “There was a limit on how many people could be outside at the park,” Oxford Twp. Parks and Rec. Director Ron Davis said. “At that point, two months ago, we were restricted. We couldn’t do the fireworks, we couldn’t do the garage sale, so that’s why it’s just simply a carnival.”

Wristbands are $30, while individual tickets sell 4 for $5 or a sheet of 50 for $50. Rides require 3-6 tickets each except the Top Gun Ride, which requires 12 tickets or a wristband plus 4 additional tickets. Entrance into the 132-acre park is free, you just have to pay to ride the rides.

The event hours will run 4-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 12-10 p.m. Saturday and 12-8 p.m. Sunday. The park’s KLR Splashpad will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Davis reminds folks that township parks are alcohol-free. He also asks people to refrain from parking outside the designated areas. “We just hope everybody comes out and enjoys themselves,” he said, “and we’ll get back to some kind of normalcy here.”