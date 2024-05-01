Sharen Maxine (Saxton) Biskner, 80

Sharen Maxine (Saxton) Biskner, of Oxford, passed away April 16,2024, after a brief illness, at the age of 80. Born Oct 13,1943 in Chicago, Il to Lawrence Sr. and Helen (Sickles) Saxton. Was Raised in Pontiac Mi. Attended St. Michaels Catholic School. Married her love, Gordon M Biskner Jan. 26, 1963 (also her parents anniversary). Sharen had a kind sweet heart, where she welcomed others with open arms and often “adopted” them and they became family. We have mutliple “sisters”. Sharen is survived by her loving husband, Gordon of 61 years. Her loving daughters, Martha Card (Mike Verdun), Denise Edwards (Trey), Amy Delong (Matt), Sarah Carroll (Kirby). 7 Grandchildren: Renne Donelow, Tiffany Card, Allysa Delong Hoover (Cody), Jacob Delong, Luke Delong, Zachary Biskner, Kiarah Carroll. 1 Great Grandchild, Iyla Hoover (her pride and joy). Sister Judy Barber, Brother Bradley Saxton (Charlene) and Sister-in-law Jeanine Saxton. And many Nieces, Nephrews and Cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Lawrence Saxton, bother-in-laws Bill Barber and Larry LaRousa. A memorial service will be held later this summer. Arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons, Oxford.