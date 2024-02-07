Sharon Lee Adams, 79

Sharon Lee Adams; of Oxford; passed away on January 27, 2024; age 79. Sharon was preceded in death in 2003 by her beloved husband, Kenneth Shelby Adams Sr. She is the loving mother of Sindy Taylor, the late Karen (Chet) Losey, the late Kenneth Shelby Adams Jr., DeAnna Riggs, Yvonne (Rob) Griffin, Kevin Howard Adams and Brent Lee Adams; adoring grandmother of 27; great grandmother of 45; and dear sister of Karen (the late Michael) Holcomb and Clare Daniel (Cindy) Young. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Barbara, James “Jimmy”, Morris, Janice and Floyd. Sharon worked as an LPN at Crittenton Hospital for 19 years. She enjoyed reading books, online shopping, and crafts. Sharon loved animals and was especially fond of Elephants. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved decorating her home with 2 Christmas trees and hosting her family holiday party as spending time with her family was most important to her. A Funeral Service was held February 3 at Crossroads Bible Church of Oxford. Interment at Oxford Township Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion where reflections can be shared with the family at www.sparksgriffin.com