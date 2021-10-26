Sharron Reyes, 78

Sharron Lee Reyes of Oxford/Goodrich, Michigan, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home with family by her side on Monday, October 25, 2021. She was 78.

Sharron was born March 23,1943 in Pontiac to the late Ano Harold and Helen Olson. She is survived by two daughters, Carla (William) Hoisington and Paula (fiancé Mike Conlen) Reyes; two grandsons whom she loved more than life itself, Connery and Easton Calkins; two brothers, Bill (Kareen) Olson and George (Caroline) Olson; sister-in-law, Ellie Olson, sister-in-law, Alice Reyes, sister-in-law, Julie Rose (Reyes); brother-in-law, Ezequiel (Sylvia) Reyes; nephew and friend, George Navarro and many, many other nieces and nephews from both sides of the family. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Bobby Olson, Niles Olson and Ano Olson Jr.

Sharron was a graduate of Lake Orion High School where she loved to dance and cheer. As a single mom, she worked various jobs throughout her career and sacrificed everything for her daughters. She started her own cleaning company in 1998 servicing both medical and commercial facilities. The company continues till this day. Her true love was volunteering at Goodrich Elementary Schools where her grandsons attended. While there, she always made sure that every child received a small but special gift from Santa at Christmas. The number of lives and hearts she touched are innumerable. She will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors Bossardet Chapel, 39 W. Burdick Street, Oxford. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 29, from 2 -7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers. To send condolences please visit www.lynchandsonsoxford.com