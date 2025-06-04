Sheila Frost, 71

Shelia (Hackett) Frost, formerly of Levittown, PA died in Royal Oak ,Michigan on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 after her fight with liver cancer. She was 71. She is survived by her loving husband, David Frost, and her sister-in-law Sharon Richmond. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles (Joe) and Marcy Hackett. She is also survived by her four sisters, Christine Silvestri (Kenneth-deceased), Veronica Hackett, Bernadette Jespersen (Eric) and Patricia Peters. She will be missed by her five nephews and three nieces, as well as her many cousins and other extended family and friends. Shelia had varied hobbies throughout her life, one of which when she was younger was Tae Kwon Do. She still possessed the two trophies she won in various tournaments “back in the day.” Her other hobbies were fishing, hunting, camping, gardening and canning just to name a few. Shelia was an avid horse lover, and had previously professionally trained thoroughbred horses. She left that field and went to work at the Chrysler plant in Detroit until her retirement. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or the American Cancer Society in her name. Interment will be at the family convenience. Celebration of life June 10, noon to 4 p.m. American Legion Hall, 130 E. Drahner Rd., Oxford, Michigan.