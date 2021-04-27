Sheila Rodan, 68

A longtime resident of Oxford, Sheila Mae (Hoover) Roden, age 68, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2021.

She was born on March 14, 1953 to Henry Hoover and Mildred (Asher) Hoover. Sheila was one of seven children. Sheila attended St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from Oxford High School. After high school, Sheila attended Oakland University where she graduated with a degree in education and went on to teach French. She married her first husband Earl Tackett and was blessed with two children Laura (Tackett) Hubbard and Gregory Tackett. She married Ed Roden on November 16, 2003 and had been happily married for 18 years. Throughout her life, Sheila loved horses and had a passion for reading.

Sheila is survived by her loving husband Ed Roden; her children: Gregory Tackett and Laura (Daniel) Hubbard; her step children: Johnny (Dawn) Roden, Jenny Roden, and Joni (Wess) Britt; grandchildren: Samantha, Henry, and George Hubbard, Savana Roden, Domenic, Jr., Michael, and Cody Roden, Kamen, Elija, Aden, and Gauge Roden; great-grandchildren: Dominic III; siblings: Jeanne (Robert) Kitzman, Anne (John) Infurna, Thomas Hoover, Michael Hoover, Maureen (Paul) Bruner, and Mary (Michael) Dempsey; as well as 12 nieces and nephews.

An intimate funeral service will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery for immediate family only in compliance with current health recommendations. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Sheila’s name may be made to the National Association on Mental Illness, Michigan Chapter at https://namimi.org/.

