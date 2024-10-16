Shelby says: Shop local in your community

Summer has officially come to an end, and with it ends vendor-event season.

That’s not to say there aren’t events all year, but outdoor farmers markets and artisan markets are primarily summer happenings.

Since I’m a self-published author, I love attending these types of events as a vendor. One of my favorite things about the Ortonville Farmers Market is getting to meet and chat with so many of our newspaper readers while I’m selling books. It’s exciting to me when someone sees my author photo and pauses and says ‘you write for the Citizen’ and we get to talk about this column and reading.

The other thing I enjoy is chatting with the other vendors and small-business owners.

With other small businesses, there is a ‘we’re all in this together’ mentality, and they are some of the most supportive people I’ve ever met. They’re cheerleaders for each other, and they want everyone to succeed.

I think my favorite story is when I went to an indie-author fair, and it was the first vendor fair ever for one of the authors. She was selling her first poetry book, and all she had was a small sign and a few books.

The other vendors, including myself, went through their belongings to get her book ends, a table cloth, and other little decorations for her display so she would hopefully attract people that were browsing. And at the end of the event, we all bought books from each other.

I know I’m not alone when I’m a vendor that I want to browse the other vendors. In fact, once I bought some crocheted scrunchies, and I was next to that same vendor a month later and she had the biggest smile on her face when she saw I had one of her scrunchies in my hair.

The great part about vendor events like that, such as farmers markets or artisan markets or even just shopping a local small business, is that you really get to support the people in your community. And most of the time you’re buying from the owner, farmer, baker or crafter directly.

I’ve made great friends with other small business owners and vendors, and even though it keeps my weekends busy, I keep signing up for events because I enjoy them so much.

A few years ago I was even next to a dog rescue booth, complete with puppies. I noticed early on that the volunteers were having trouble with one puppy in the litter who didn’t want the other puppies near him and was bothering them. So I offered to hold him at my booth, and he spent six hours asleep in my lap. It was a great way to support the rescue just by inadvertently advertising a cuddly puppy.

Coming up on Oct. 12 is another favorite event of mine, which is Witches Night Out in Ortonville. Vendors and businesses alike that I’ve talked to are all excited for the event. Not only do we have a ton of foot traffic, but we get to dress up for the season.

Shopping local is so important to the economy of your community. It helps small businesses keep their doors open and vendors to continue supporting their families. And one of the best ways to do that is to attend events in your local town or surrounding areas.

Check your local chambers of commerce, downtown development authorities, and municipal website for upcoming events and check out all your community has to offer.