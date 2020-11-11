Sheriff’s Office kicks off ‘Coats for Cold’ campaign

Another Michigan winter approaches and it’s not going to be a warm one. Especially for those who don’t have a warm winter coat.

Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office kick off the 33rd year of the Coats for the Cold campaign.

“’Coats for the Cold’ is a good way to help someone less fortunate stay warm this winter,” Bouchard said. “With the needs of the community being so great, we are asking folks to give generously this year. We want to fill up every drop box with coats and get them to those who need them.”

Bouchard is asking the community to go into their closets and donate new or clean, gently-used coats. The dates for this year’s coat drive are Nov. 1-30.

Donors simply need to look for the “Coats for the Cold” drop-off box at any of 70 locations throughout Oakland County, and drop off their new or clean, gently-used coats inside the box.

The new or clean, used coats collected during the coat drive will be given to several different charitable organizations, which will then distribute the coats to those most in need at no cost.

There are three drop off locations in Oxford. Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Substations in Oxford Twp., 310 Dunlap Rd.; Genisys Credit Union at 120 S. Washington St.; Coldwell Banker, 1370 S. Lapeer Rd.

A full list of Oakland County drop-off locations is available at oaklandsheriff.com in the “Community Services” section, and on the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

There are volunteer opportunities available for individuals wishing to help with the coat drive this year. To sign up, go to the sign-up genius link on the sheriff’s website, or directly at: signupgenius.com/go/60b0b4faaa72faafa7-coats.

This year, the sheriff’s office is partnering with Genisys Credit Union, Real Estate One, McKenzie Moving Professionals and 1-800-Self-Storage.com for the coat drive. – J.N.