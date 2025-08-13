Shirley Delight Conner, 98

Shirley Delight Conner (nee Rossman), 98 years old, passed away peacefully on Monday July 21, 2025. Loving wife of 72 years to the love of her life Bill Conner. Shirley was born April 14th, 1927, in Metamora, Michigan to George and Sylva Rossman. Wonderful and loving mother to Linda (Warren) Klope, Ginger (Dave) Hinman, and cherished grandmother to Tania (Greg) Rogers. Shirley is survived by a loving extended family that includes sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, parents George and Sylva Rossman, brothers and sisters, Benny Rossman, Maude Riley, Jean Wortman, T.C. Rossman, Ed Rossman, Lorraite Teays, Baby Iris, Mae Coulter, Dorothy Willobee, Abe Rossman. Her life was one of remarkable depth guided by the love of helping others and a belief that laughter and kindness could carry us through anything. She began her professional life in healthcare as a physician assistant; this is where she met the love of her life, Bill, with whom she was married for seventy-two wonderful years. She brought empathy and dedication to every role she held. Later, she followed her lifelong passion into the world of antiques, where she became a beloved antique dealer and adding to her collecting was antique buttons, each button she found, or collections told a story. She told those stories with compassion and wit. She belonged to many button clubs in Michigan, and surrounding states as well. Her humor was legendary. She loved to tell jokes the kind that made you laugh unexpectedly or left you smiling for hours. Her joy was generous, her timing impeccable, and her love for making others laugh never faded. She loved traveling with Bill, exploring the small towns of America, as well as Europe, Africa, Australia, Bolivia, China, and many other countries. Closer to home she gave generously to her community. For decades she volunteered with Oxford/Orion Fish Food Pantry, helping ensure local families had food on their tables and dignity in their lives, she believed deeply in service – not for recognition. She was very active in various roles at Oxford United Methodist Church, where she belonged for over 75 years. She is survived by her loving family, dear friends, fellow collectors, and those whose lives were touched by her generosity, humor, and wisdom. She leaves behind not just memories, but inspirations – to explore the world, to find beauty, to give freely, and to laugh often. Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Sunday, July 27, 2025 from noon to 7 p.m. Funeral from the Oxford United Methodist Church, 21 E. Burdick, Oxford, on Monday, July 28, 2025 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at the church at 10 a.m. Interment Farmers Creek Cemetery, Metamora. Memorials may be made to Oxford/Orion FISH.